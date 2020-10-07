Four Teens Arrested for Early October Shooting in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people, all under the age of 20, are facing multiple charges stemming from a shooting at the beginning of October in Twin Falls.

According to Twin Falls Police, three young-adults have been arrested for the October 1, shooting on the 1000 block of Lincoln Street; Kiara Metcalf, 19, accessory after the fact, possession of methamphetamine; Sara Laub, 19, accessory after the fact; Garet Martin, 18, aggravated battery, attempted burglary, attempted robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm; and then a juvenile male who is 15 was charged with aggravated battery, attempted burglary, and attempted robbery.

Twin Falls Police responded to the residence and found a man with a bullet wound to his hand and leg.