FREE Twin Falls Grand Piano; 88 Keys To Enjoying Your Quarantine

If you're looking for a way to pass the time during the Coronavirus outbreak, or just waiting for stores to restock toilet paper, try pulling a bench up to this beauty. Just take a disinfectant wipe to the keys first.

One of my biggest life regrets is having never learned to play the piano, and we currently own one. My 18-year-old daughter, who at one time played the piano, guitar, ukulele and keyboard, has now directed her attention to mastering the Nintendo Switch. She doesn't draw the crowds she used to.

As I was looking through the "free" section of the Twin Falls Craigslist on Tuesday, I came across this beauty. The Twin Falls post is dated March 16, and is currently sitting in the room of a Twin Falls home. Moving it will no doubt be a chore, but I think the work will pay off. I mean, this thing looks beautiful.

There isn't much in the way of information about this free Grand Piano, except that it's of a satin wood finish. There is no mention of any problems with the instrument either.

Craigslist

The bench is included with the piano. If you're interested, and have the means to move the 600 pound monster, it should make for a nice addition to any living room. Just respond to the original post link (above), and include the identification number (7094146482), which is found on the bottom left corner.

If you don't know how to play, use your Coronavirus quarantine time to teach yourself.

Happy hauling!

Please watch out for scams. Never give an upfront payment of any kind. Don't text or email personal banking or credit card information either.