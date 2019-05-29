French Fries Maker to Celebrate Burley Plant Expansion

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A large Burley food processor will celebrate its $200 million expansion next week with numerous dignitaries and Magic Valley producers. On Monday, June 3, McCain Foods USA will host a RSVP ribbon cutting with elected state and local officials along with area growers and company representatives to mark the grand opening of the Burley distribution center along the Snake River Canyon.

According to the company the state-of-the-art expansion of the Burley plant and distribution center will help the company to meet growing demand for product and create more than 180 new jobs in the area. The plant began as the Ore-Ida plant in 1960 and then became part of Heinz five years later, then in 1997, McCain Foods took it over.

McCain Foods makes frozen french fries and employs more than 730 people at the Burley plant. The company says it employs about 4,000 people at production facilities in Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin, and is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. More than 150 people are expected to attend the ribbon cutting event.