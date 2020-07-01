Friends Share Tribute To BASE Jumper Missing For Over A Week

This story is one of the saddest that I have read in a long time. A BASE jumper by the name of Austin Carey went missing after landing safely from a jump. A friend posted a tribute to Austin.

Just watching this video makes me want to cry. I did not know Austin, never heard of him until he went missing. However, you can see in this video how full of life he was and how happy he made others. Some of his friends online talk about how he loved to laugh and BASE jumping was a passion.

His body was recovered on the Jerome side of the canyon. We were all hoping for a positive turn out. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends that are struggling right now.