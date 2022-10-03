BASE Jumper Rescued from Snake River Canyon
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to the Snake River Canyon Monday morning in Twin Falls to assist a BASE jumper that got hurt on landing. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the Twin Falls Fire Department hiked down into the canyon below the Perrine Bridge to assist the a man who had hurt his leg. Deputies transported medics by boat up the river to help the patient who was then taken back by boat to an ambulance at Centennial Park and transported to the hospital.
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: Best Beers From Every State
To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.