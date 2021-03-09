Fuel Truck Clips Downed Power Lines Near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say a fuel tanker truck could not avoid downed power lines hanging over the interstate near Idaho Falls early Tuesday morning.

Troopers released video (see below) from a patrol car dash camera showing a semi-truck hauling fuel clip low hanging power lines over Interstate 15 early Tuesday morning. ISP said the truck could not avoid hitting the lines. Video from the trooper's car shows sparks flying above and underneath the smaller pup trailer behind the truck.

ISP said the outage impacted power to Bonneville and Jefferson counties. No one was injured in the incident.

Get our free mobile app