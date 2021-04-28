Garth Brooks Is Coming To Salt Lake City, UT In July

Live music is back and we are so excited to announce that Garth Brooks will be performing in Salt Lake City Utah in July and tickets go on sale soon!

Garth Brooks will be performing at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City July 17th at 7 p.m., rain or shine! Tickets go on sale May 6th at 10 a.m. sharp. Tickets start at $77.39 a piece and after you add additional fees and handling it comes out to about $94.95

Reminder the best way to purchase tickets is through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks and keep refreshing the site until you get in because it is going to be hard to get tickets.

You can also call Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 which is the Garth Brooks ticket number

Or you can get it through the mobile app through Ticketmaster.

If these tickets go like all the other ones did you are going to want to get in that waiting room early and have all devices ready to buy tickets on May 6th at 10 a.m. I knew people who were refreshing over and over again. Tickets in Idaho sold out in like 10 minutes.

There is an 8 ticket limit for purchase. Honestly, I think that is great because that helps staves off people trying to resell the tickets for a ridiculously high price.

Garth Brooks was one of the best concerts I have ever been to, he is such a showman and entertaining. If you want tickets, mark your calendars.

