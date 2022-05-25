Gas Approaches 5 Dollars a Gallon in Twin Falls, Idaho

What goes up must come down are some lyrics from a song I remember as a boy. Does it still apply when it comes to gas prices? I saw a price of almost $4.60 a gallon when I drove past the Twin Falls Walmart during the wee hours of Wednesday morning. A few blocks down the street I almost had a coronary. There was a price for regular gas at an Oasis of $4.75.9 for the same grade. I’m extrapolating but without some sudden drop in demand, I suppose we’ll sail past five dollars a gallon sometime between the middle to end of June.

How many people can currently afford the price? I’m telling you, the center won’t much longer hold.

Green Energy is a Scam

For all this talk about a transition to a green economy, I watched a movie on Tuesday about renewable energy and it said we were being sold a big lie. Corporations pretend to be on board and environmentalists ignore the truth because they’re getting a cut.

Meanwhile, our national competitors are looking to lock up oil reserves in what has been a contested Arctic region. Do they know something that we don't? Man, we’re getting played! There’s a great wealth transfer going on and it doesn’t benefit American working men and women. Do we even have a champion anymore?

I'll Take Mean Tweets

I thought we had one between Barack Obama and Joe Biden but the news media told me he was just playing the part of a savior. The funny thing is that Donald Trump delivered when it came to his promises. Income grew from the bottom up. There was a hope of peace with our rivals and I could afford groceries and gasoline. What am I missing?

