Geese Shot and Left to Waste Near Acequia Along the Snake River

ACEQUIA, Idaho (KLIX)-Nine wild geese were found shot and left to waste recently in Minidoka County along the Snake River. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, conservation officers are attempting to track down those responsible for the waste of the Canada geese dumped west of the Minidoka Dam just off 200 North at the old Jackson Bridge.

The incident likely happened late on December 28 or early December 29. “Taking game animals for the thrill of the kill, only to waste them is completely unacceptable behavior” said Senior Conservation Officer Aaron Andruska, “poaching of any kind only takes these resources away from Idahoans who legally hunt and fish in Idaho.”

None of the animals meat had been taken and officers want anyone with information about the incident to call investigators. You can call Citizens Against Poaching at any time at 1-800-632-5999. You can also call Officer Aaron Andruska directly at (208) 539-4410, or the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359. Anyone with information that leads to a conviction could be eligible for a reward.