Get Grocery Credit Even If You Don’t Have to File a Tax Return

(KLIX) – Even if you're not required to file a tax return, you may still be eligible to get back some of the sales tax you’ve paid on groceries.

The credit and refund are $100 for most Idaho residents, the Idaho State Tax Commission says, plus $100 for each of your qualifying dependents. Residents 65 or older get an additional $20.

More than 63,000 residents who weren’t required to file a tax return in 2018 received a refund for the sales tax they paid on groceries during 2017, according to the Tax Commission.

You must have lived in Idaho throughout 2018 to qualify for the refund. Qualifying dependents include those born or adopted by the end of 2018, as well as resident dependents who died in 2018. Refunds are prorated to exclude any months you received federal food stamps, were in jail, or were in the United States illegally.

For more information, visit this page of the Tax Commission or call 800-972-7660.