If your thumb could use a more vibrantly tinted shade of green, this Saturday you're going to need to head to the Turf Club in Twin Falls for the Master Gardener Symposium. The event is presented by the University of Idaho Extension Program in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

10th Biannual Southern Idaho Master Gardener Symposium

A symposium is a meeting where a particular subject will be discussed. In this case it will be gardening in the Magic Valley. Presentation topics include:

Arboriculture - cultivation of trees and shrubs for shade and decoration

Magic Valley Soil Health

Growing Roses

Intro To Gardening In The Magic Valley

COVID Impact On Green Industry

Cultivate The Possibilities

The master gardener event will happen on Saturday, September 11th at the Turf Club in Twin Falls from 9AM to 4PM. Register in advance with Andy West of the U of I Extension, in Twin Falls County at 208-734-9590 or the Magic Valley Master Gardeners Association President Dan Henningsen at jdhenningsen@hotmail.com. Registration on-site begins at 8:15AM. The Turf Club is located at 734 Falls Ave. in Twin Falls.

Registration is $45 for general admission, $40 for certified master gardeners, students and junior master gardeners cost is $25, or register at the door for $50. Registration includes lunch and snacks, presentations, goody bags for the first 50 people, and Q&A with industry professionals.

