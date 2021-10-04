Get Your Hogwarts Letter At All Wizard Tournament In Jerome, ID

Finally! I can get my Hogwarts letter that had to have gotten lost in the mail. The All Wizard Tournament is a magical event happening October 9th. For everyone who enjoys magic, wizards and Harry Potter similarities, this is an event for you.

When and Where?

The All Wizard Tournament is October 9th from 9 am until 2 pm. It is going to be at the Mountain View Barn at 392 East 300 South in Jerome.

Schedule of events

The doors open at 9 am. From 10 am - 10:30 am there is trick or treating available. From 10:30 am - 10:45 am there will be a costume parade. 11:30 am - 12:30 pm is a Wizard competition. I don't really know what that is going to entail but best believe I am going to Leviosa on over there to check it out.

Other Family Friendly Experiences

You can get your fortune told by Professor Trelawney, visit Platform 9 3/4 and the Hogwarts express. There is going to be fantastical beasts, a pumpkin patch dedicated to Hagrid and you can even let a wand pick you at Olivander's Wand Shop. That is just to name a few things. I personally am really excited to check out Greengott's Bank. Lunch will be available at the Alley as well.

Jerome Farmers Market

There are still some vendors you can purchase from. Pumpkins, a variety of apples, potatoes and carrots are among some of the things you can purchase when you attend. It definitely looks like it is going to be an awesome party that I can't wait to be part of.

Real-Life 'Conjuring' House for Sale Look inside the haunted 1700s Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the hit 2013 horror film The Conjuring!

Fall Foliage Airbnb Locations Airbnb rentals that offer great views of fall foliage in Southern Idaho.

Did You Know These 15 Big Movies Where Shot in the State of Idaho? Idaho has everything a filmmaker could want to use in their films: mountains, whitewater, dusty back roads, farms, lava flows and quaint towns. These are some of the films that took advantage of that!