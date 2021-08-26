Gooding ID Teen Still Missing After Nearly A Year

The Idaho State Police currently has the profiles of dozens of area missing persons available for public view on its official website. One of those individuals is a 19-year-old male from Gooding, Idaho.

Have you seen Luis Andreas Garcia? According to the ISP's Missing Persons Clearinghouse Website, Garcia has not been heard from since November 18, 2020. His profile is active, and the Gooding Police Department is asking the public to share any information regrading his whereabouts.

Garcia is 6'0", and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seeing wearing a gray hoodie, a black shirt, black pants and white shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 208-934-5515.

Idaho Missing