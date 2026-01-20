I win. Google it!

Curt Cignetti bounced around college football for a long time. He’s now a man nearing retirement age, and it makes me wonder what people didn’t see. It also makes you wonder if you live in Idaho, how Boise State could miss out on a guy with such incredible ability to turn a program around. Would it be age discrimination? Marv Levy lied about his age to get one of his head coaching jobs in the NFL. He shaved three years off his birthdate because he believed he wouldn’t land a job past the age of 60. If anyone had matched his service in World War Two, they would’ve known there was a discrepancy.

The Man Pulled Off a Miracle

Cignetti had been mentioned for head coaching vacancies in the professional ranks, but last week shut down the talk, saying he was committed to coaching college ball. He didn’t say he was committed to staying at Indiana, a program he transformed from the worst in major college football history to a champion in two seasons. He’s a Pittsburgh native (where there’s an NFL vacancy) and played his college ball at West Virginia. He signed a long-term contract extension with Indiana, so he’s probably not on the move anytime soon. Which means he’s probably working his last job, which is also bad news for his competitors in his conference and all of college football.

Old Boomers Still Rock

As a fellow guy in his 60s, let me say we can still be productive, and we’ve learned a lot through as much failure as success.