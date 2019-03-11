Gov. Little Appoints Three to Serve on State Agencies 

(KLIX) – Gov. Brad Little on Monday said he appointed three people to serve on the governing board of two state agencies.

Little appointed Jim Thompson of Sandpoint and Robert Hoff of Idaho Falls to serve on the Idaho Transportation Board, and Betty Coppersmith of Eagle to serve on the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

“All of these individuals are well qualified for the boards and commissioners on which they will serve,” Little said in a prepared statement. “I appreciate their eagerness to step up and serve the people of Idaho.”

Thompson, a heavy construction manager and registered civil engineer, will serve as the District 1 representative on the Idaho Transportation Board. Hoff, a pilot who started an aviation business at the Idaho Falls Airport, will serve as the District 6 representative on the Transportation Board.

Coppersmith will serve on the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. She retired in 2016 after a 30-plus year career working for Chevron, Texaco Exploration and Production Inc., and various other energy companies.