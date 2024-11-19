Government Agents are Shooting Owls from Idaho to California

Your government has contracted gunmen to kill owls. To appease the cook-a-loos on the granola chomping left! I saw an update in the Washington Post last weekend. The story is behind a paywall. If you can’t read it, I’ll include a previous link from taxpayer-supported PBS.

The barred owl appears to be crowding out the spotted owl, so the geniuses in the deep state are trying to kill the former to save the latter. Even though the Post story says the species easily interbreed. Heck, probably the majority of species alive today have mixed genes.

This idiocy is brought to you by the same clowns who destroyed the logging industry to, as they claimed, save the spotted owl. Loggers should be thankful that they weren’t gunned down.

Now it seems another competing group of tree-hugging Tesla drivers are suing to stop the slaughter of the barred owl. Some mornings I’ve heard the call of the barred owl outside my home. It’s a pleasant call from the moonlit sky.

Speaking of the moon and lunatics, you’ll probably see a lot of these idiotic programs sidelined when the new administration takes over in late January. Remember, not only do your taxes prop up PBS but also the decisions of bureaucrats trying to justify their existence. They reside in the shallow end of the gene pool.

Has anyone thought about getting out of the way and letting nature take its course on this one? Or would that result in someone’s budget being cut?

Get our free mobile app