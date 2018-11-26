Governor and First Lady to Light Idaho’s Christmas Tree

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter and First Lady Lori Otter will light the Capitol Christmas Tree for the last time as Idaho's chief executive during a ceremony this evening in Boise. Entertainment and special guest will begin the celebration this afternoon at 5 p.m. at the Idaho Capitol with the lighting ceremony set to start at 5:30 p.m. The tree this year was donated by Brad Bammel and family who used the Blue Spruce as a live Christmas tree nearly 30 years. Free books will be given out to children who attend while Idaho's 2018 State Christmas ornament will be available for purchase. Gov. Otter will finish his 12th year as governor at the end of December as governor-elect, Lt. Gov. Brad Little will take over in the new year.