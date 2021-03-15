Governor Signs Bill Giving Idaho State Police Nearly $1 Million

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-The governor has signed a bill providing nearly $1 million dollars to Idaho State Police. Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 205 granting specifically $964,000 to ISP for upgraded tools of the trade and drug trafficking enforcement.

Gov. Little said in a statement Monday that while some states across country are defunding police agencies, Idaho supports its law enforcement. House Bill 205 is part of the governor's "Building Idaho's Future" bills making investments in areas of law enforcement, transportation, education and water issues among other things.

“The investment Governor Little and our Legislature has made into law enforcement in Idaho will keep our state troopers safe and provide them with the necessary tools to continue to serve the people of this great state at the level that Idahoans have come to expect from members of the Idaho State Police,” ISP Director Colonel Kedrick Wills said in a prepared statement.

Here is a list of items the bill will help fund for ISP provided by the governor's office:

New rifles with suppressors for ISP troopers

New jackets for ISP troopers designed to give troopers quick access to vital tools needed to handle a situation effectively and efficiently, and to keep troopers warm during cold Idaho weather

New laser safety glasses that prevent ISP troopers from permanent vision damage when non-peaceful protesters shine lasers in law enforcement officers’ eyes

New body cameras for ISP detectives and ISP troopers assigned to Capitol Protective Services. During the 2020 special legislative session, ISP interactions with highly agitated protestors were typically only captured with cell phone cameras and posted online by protestors themselves. The new body cameras will document interactions with visitors, protestors, and opposing groups, along with many other incidents.

New non-lethal-force riot batons for troopers to use to defensively protect people, property and themselves. The equipment can also be used in offensive crowd control situations, such as separating opposing sides during a confrontation.

Resident housing for the Victor/Driggs patrol resident trooper’s area of responsibility, which includes Teton County and parts of Fremont and Bonneville Counties. The new housing significantly reduces the response time for service and emergency calls when requested in the area.

New money counters to help further ISP narcotics and drug trafficking investigations

