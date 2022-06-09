The Love Locks Fence in Twin Falls is proof that love can endure. There have been a few versions of the fence since the initial installation on the edge of the Snake River Canyon dating back to at least 2014. But they have all been destroyed over time by the elements, the weight of the locks, and human vandalism.

The newest version of the Love Locks Fence hangs on the wall of an alley in Downtown Twin Falls. Installed in February of 2022, the metal fence should last for a long time and allow visitors to place locks that express their love. The new Love Locks Fence is now part of the Art Alley behind Milner’s Gate and only has about 15 locks on it.

This fence used to stand on the rim of the Snake River Canyon.

The purpose of the Love Locks Fence is to allow people to bring a lock and place it on the fence. The locks can be any shape or size and often have messages written on or carved into them. In previous versions of the fence, the weight of the metal locks over time has contributed to the downfall of the art piece. Hopefully, the new installation anchored to the brick wall will remain intact for a longer time.

People used to hang their lock and then throw the key into the canyon for good luck, I don’t know what they’ll do with their keys now but it would be cool to have a separate art installation of them somewhere in town too. A box of random keys would be perfect at the whimsical Mary Alice Park.

