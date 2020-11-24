Grant Loebs Believes Some COVID Policies are off the Rails

If you haven’t been issued a badge, you’re not a cop. Something to keep in mind during a pandemic. I came across a story out of Massachusetts where two women were harassed while not wearing masks. They were hiking in an isolated area when a man approached them. He spat at them and claimed he had COVID-19. He was angry because they weren’t masked.

There have been similar stories from across the country for several months. Vigilantes aren’t likely helping any cause. Yesterday, a friend in Delaware was asked to produce a medical excuse while shopping. Laws guarding the privacy of your health records don’t allow for such a demand. If someone claims to have a condition that prevents the wearing of a mask, you’re required to take the shopper at his word.

Meanwhile, Oregon Governor Kate Brown is urging her constituents to report neighbors who have more than 10 people at holiday gatherings. Is this something people in government should encourage? The New York State Sheriffs Association has told Governor Andrew Cuomo it won’t enforce a limit on the number of people gathering for Thanksgiving in private homes. Meanwhile, Cuomo is having his 89-year-old mother as a Thanksgiving guest. She qualifies for a risk pool. Many grandparents in his state won’t be at tables. They died when COVID patients were transferred to some nursing homes by his administration.

Justice Samuel Alito warns the Constitution is straining under the weight of government mandates and pandemic policies. Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs agrees. He joined us on-air today for a freewheeling discussion on pandemics, failed mandates and the fallout from wrongheaded policies. You can listen to the discussion by clicking on the YouTube video below.

