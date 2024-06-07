Evidence of a Dystopian Future Unfolds in Utah

The people who want to force you into an electric vehicle sure are a few bricks shy of a load. Not the sharpest tools in the shed. Not the brightest stars in the firmament. If brains were dollars, they would be deeply in debt!

To make your EV roll down the road, you need a battery. It’s a device that powers the car. Batteries crave lithium, which we have in short supply. Or, there’s plenty of it available, but we need the will to take it out of the ground. Some members of the hemp clothing crowd have just blocked lithium extraction.

The project in the Green River region of Utah is delayed, and may never happen. Why? Because some members of the green gang took a moment from gobbling granola and sued.

Let’s just assume for a moment that tree-huggers aren’t stupid (I know, a big assumption!) Then they know that no lithium means no drive-drive.

I never bought their argument about EVs. This is about leaving you with walking as the only option for shopping for groceries and going to work. Movement is liberty. The goal of the left and its United Nations masters is to enslave you. To keep you confined to walkable communities. Remember you’ll own nothing and you’ll like it? In other words, you’ll be on a leash and if you behave, you’ll get your rice bowl filled. Step out of line, no food and no apartment in the cinder block high-rise.

Don’t be lulled into a dystopian future.

