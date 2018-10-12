Hailey Man Charged with Stealing Tools From Former Employer

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) A Hailey man is accused of using heavy equipment to steal high dollar tools from a former employer last month. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Hunter David Dean, age 21, is facing felony burglary after the theft of tools and mechanic equipment was stolen in late September from Webb Nursery south of Bellevue. Authorities allege Dean used a lockbox code to get into a shop area and used large objects to block windows to prevent being seen. The sheriff's office says a fron-end loader was used to lift a large toolbox onto a truck or trailer; estimated value of items taken was $58,000. Deanis in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail with help from Idaho State Police, Twin Falls Police Department and the Minidoka County Sheriffs Office. Most of the stolen items have been recovered.