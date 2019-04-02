Hailey Man Who Accidentally Shot Himself Sentenced

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A convicted felon from Hailey will spend a little more than three years behind bars after shooting himself in the leg last year.

According to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, 24-year-old Pedro Colis, was sentenced earlier today to 40 months in prison followed by three years supervised release, the sentenced was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Edward Lodge.

In April of 2018 while driving through Lincoln County, Colis had shot himself in the leg after trying to move two handguns on the front seat of his car to the back floorboard with one hand. One of the guns went off and Colis was struck in the upper leg. He was taken to an area hospital where law enforcement interviewed him. The case was first investigated by the Shoshone Police Department.

According to Davis, because Colis was a convicted felon for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver in 2013, he was not allowed to have firearms.