Halloween City Now Open At Old Twin Falls Shopko And Still Hiring

Halloween fans rejoice! Halloween City is now open in the former Twin Falls Shopko building. On our way back from Boise this past Sunday, my wife received word that the store was now open. So, we decided to stop by to see if indeed the rumors were true. We had our 4-year-old son with us, who was more than pumped about getting an early peek at the merchandise.

Store management made the announcement that hiring had begun a few weeks ago. We entered the store and were immediately greeted by a large, menacing Slender Man-type of display, which stopped my boy in his tracks briefly. Merchandise was being put in rows and on shelves as we patrolled the store.

Greg Jannetta

My kid was immediately drawn to the Minecraft section. I was tempted to drop some cash on a pretty awesome Pinhead mask, but was able to fight off the temptation...for now. My wife is still on the fence as to what she is dressing up as this year. My son Jasper is rolling with his Jack Skellington costume for the second straight year. I'm reprising my roll as the "Man in Mask" from The Strangers.

Halloween City is now open at 1649 Pole Line Road East. They are open seven days a week in the former Shopko building. For more information about Halloween City in Twin Falls, including store hours, click here. Halloween City's website is also offering 20% on single Halloween items for a short time.