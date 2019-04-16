Hamilton The Musical Coming To Southwest Idaho

A concert venue in southwest Idaho recently announced plans to host a traveling musical that won 11 Tony Awards in 2016.

The musical, "Hamilton," based on the United States' first secretary of treasury and co-author of the Federalist Papers , Alexander Hamilton , has been added to the lineup of performances for the 2020-21 season at the Morrison Center on the campus of Boise State University.

To say my daughter was excited to hear the news, is an understatement.

The announcement was made on the venue's main website recently. Exact dates have not been made public as of yet. The center recently created quite a local stir by hosting several performances of " Wicked ," in early to mid-March of this year.

Hamilton was the brainchild of playwright, actor and producer, Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Morrison Center is located at 1910 University Drive in Boise. For more information about events, phone the box office at 208-426-1110.