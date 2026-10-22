Tom Wangeman served his country at war and in counterintelligence before eventually joining a family business in Twin Falls. He’s a regular on my radio program. He appears most Wednesday mornings as a spokesman for the Twin Falls County Republican Party. We’ve been bombarded with stories about Election Day being a debacle for the GOP, if not in Idaho, then nationally. There’s an old saying I remember from when I was young: don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. Tom made a case this week for staying the course. I would highly recommend you listen to it and share it with friends nationwide. The video is posted to my personal Substack account, and you can click here and listen.

Pollsters are Lying to You, and It Could Be Widespread

Meanwhile, a polling company admitted some of its data reporting was false, giving Democrats a lead in some instances that may not exist. The Public BS (PBS) News Hour posted details here. Isn’t that what Democrats and their allies in newsrooms used to call disinformation? If there’s a corruption problem in this country, let’s start with the media vipers and their alliance with the left.

Now We're Counting Non-Voters?

Speaking of polling, the crew over at the Clinton News Network (CNN) wants you to know that non-voters dislike the leader of the Republican Party. The details are linked here. Keep in mind, if they don’t have a habit of showing up, then they may not turn out this year. In other words, a likely non-factor.