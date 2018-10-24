Harley Davidson Recalls Over 200,000 Bikes Over Faulty Mechanism

 

Justin Sullivan. Getty Images

Over 200,000 Harley Davidson Motorcycles are being recalled after complaints surfaced involving the clutch in certain models.

According to a report by The USA Today, Harley Davidson Motorcycles are recalling more than 230,000 bikes worldwide due to faulty clutches. The models effected are all 2017-2018 Trike and CVOs. Select 2017 Softails were also listed in the recall.

The recall is expected to cost Harley Davidson roughly $35 million. Harley Davidson has recalled bikes based on clutch issues four times since 2013.

