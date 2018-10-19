Has Twin Falls Gone Liberal?

Probably not. I’d even endorse a flat out “No!”

in neighborhoods where I see her name I’m not sure you’ll see heavy turnout

This question has come up from people who tell me they see more Jordan signs than Little signs. Some of the observers are from out of town.

While I’ve seen some signs for the Democrat’s candidate I’ve found them clustered in just a few areas. Let me tell you, the north side is a bastion for Republicans. I can’t recall ever seeing any signs for Democrats past Pole Line Road. GOP signs are also quite common all across town.

Do signs make a difference? An old political operative tells me signs energize the base. From what I’ve seen Jordan has a tiny footprint in Twin Falls and in neighborhoods where I see her name I’m not sure you’ll see heavy turnout.