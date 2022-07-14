The Twin Falls Police Department is hiring. If you have ever had the desire to become a police officer, now is a great opportunity for you to pursue your dreams. There is no doubt being a police officer is harder than it ever has been before. But, if you have what it takes, it can be super rewarding.

Twin Falls Police Hiring Requirements

You have to be at least 21 years old and a United States citizen with a high school diploma. You also need a valid driver's license. Communication skills, both oral and written are very important. The ability to solve problems under stressful situations and emotional intelligence. Being able to stay cool under pressure is huge.

Selection Process

If you have the qualifications, you will need a personal evaluation, an oral board interview, and an agility test. That isn't all though. You will need to pass a polygraph test, a background check, a medical exam, and a drug screen. Commanding staff will also interview you.

Hiring Event July 29th

The hiring event on July 29th has limited spots available. The physical agility test will be at the CSI Canyon Building and check-in is at 8:30 am. Oral Board Interviews will be individually assigned at the Twin Falls Police Department. In order to participate, you have to fill out this form and submit it.

You can also call (208) 735 - 7209 or email jchurch@tfid.org for more information.

It takes a special type of person to become a police officer, especially right now. I know there are a ton of people who fit that description in the Twin Falls area. Good luck!

