Have You Ever Noticed This About The Perrine Bridge In Twin Falls?

I don't always notice changes...or even things that haven't changed. Just ask my wife. But, ever since we noticed the hidden Idaho rock at the Twin Falls City Bandshell I feel like there is a lot out there that my eyes have yet to see.

What's Up With This Section of the Perrine Bridge

Enter my latest find. We were kayaking at Centennial over Labor Day and I noticed that there is a large gap between the support beams under the bridge. I had always assumed that the spacing was uniform across the entire bridge. Nope.

Perrine Bridge Gap INSERT N8 loading...

Why is there a gap? You could fit two of the regular support beams in that space but for some reason, that isn't necessary? I can't pretend to know why it's this way, nor do I actually need to know the architectural reasoning since I probably won't understand anyways.

It isn't a big deal and the bridge has been fine for many years without me judging it for looking like a child with missing teeth. But if it bothers you as it does me - I fixed it.

Perrine Bridge No Gap N8 loading...

