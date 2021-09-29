Head-on Crash Kills Washington D. C. Woman Near Lapwai

LAPWAI, Idaho (KLIX)-A 78-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash near Lapwai late Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to the crash at around 11:07 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95. The 78-year-old Washington D.C. woman was driving a Kia sedan when it collided with a Honda CRV, driven by a 56-year-old Culdesac woman. ISP said it appeared one of the vehicles crossed the center line. A 79-year-old man in the Kia was taken to a nearby hospital. The crash blocked traffic for about an hour.

Get our free mobile app