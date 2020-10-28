The following is a press release from the South Central Public Health District:

LINCOLN COUNTY –South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) confirms Lincoln County’s first deaths related to COVID-19.

One individual was male and in his 30’s. He was hospitalized at the time of his death.

The second individual was male and in his 50’s. He was not hospitalized at the time of his death.

These deaths make a total of 88 fatalities related to COVID-19 in south central Idaho, including two people who died in their 30’s and one person who died in his 20’s.

Lincoln county is also currently in a critical risk tier for COVID-19 spread, along with six other counties in south central Idaho. To prevent further spread of COVID-19, public health urges all residents to take extra precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes avoiding large gatherings, watching your distance around people you don’t live with, wearing a mask, washing your hands regularly, and isolating immediately if you begin showing symptoms of any virus.

South Central Public Health District is running two COVID-19 informational hotlines, one in English at (208) 737-1138, and one in Spanish, at (208) 737-5965. These hotlines are currently running from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Idaho Health and Welfare is also running a hotline for people feeling overwhelmed, isolated, or distressed because of COVID-19. That hotline is available 24/7 at 888-330-3010.