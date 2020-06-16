Help Bingham Family After Crash Kills Mom And Unborn Child

Over the weekend a tragic accident killed a woman and mother of 2, soon 3. The family was involved in a head on collision and the pregnant Mekala Bingham was killed. The family is in need of some help.

According to the Go Fund Me page, on June 13th, the head on collision that killed Mekala also sent her husband Hank to the hospital with injuries and both boys, who were also in the vehicle were life flighted to Primary Children's. The boys are 2 years old and 5 years old. They have a long road of recovery ahead of them. Especially after losing their mom.

I honestly want to cry just reading their story. The father Hank will have to bury his wife and unborn child while also covering expenses for his own hospital stay and his two boys' hospital visits. That can't be cheap. I have heard so many amazing things about this family since the original story was released over the weekend.

The goal to raise was $20 thousand dollars and they have currently surpassed that. All money will go to the Bingham family for the cost of expenses for the funeral and hospitals. Our hearts and prayers go out to this beautiful family. I can't imagine what they are going through right now. If you would like to donate click here for the Go Fund Me page.