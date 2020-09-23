Here’s How To Win Tickets To 2020 Haunted Mansions Of Albion

Organizers of one of southern Idaho's most popular Halloween destinations have released details this week that include a new behind-the-scenes trailer video and ticket giveaway.

The Haunted Mansions of Albion will again be in full swing this Halloween despite the Coronavirus pandemic. One of the most celebrated and investigated attractions in the Northwest offering a campus worth of frights, the Haunted Mansions of Albion held tryouts earlier this month and are in the process of getting their volunteers scare-ready.

A new trailer was uploaded to YouTube on September 11 that has already seen over 24,000 views. The minute-long release gives viewers, and those planning to attend, a healthy dose of anxiety.

Planners are also giving people the chance to win tickets again this year. A humorous video featuring a belching, pig-faced creature, explains how tickets can be scored. You just need to share the video, and leave a comment as to why you love Halloween, and you could win a free visit.

The Haunted Mansions of Albion are located 60 miles southeast of Twin Falls, at 437 East North Street. The abandoned attraction is a former learning institution that has been standing for over a century. To purchase tickets for the upcoming experience, click here.

The event website also includes a message to fans regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are recommended this year, and anyone showing signs of sickness are being asked to attend only when they are feeling better. A new system of ticket sales will help keep visitors more spread out; there will also be less volunteers this year, according to the site.