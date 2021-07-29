Hidden Idaho Hikes: Lady Face And Bridalveil Falls In Stanley ID

The Sawtooth Mountains of central Idaho offer so many amazing recreational sites. Two off-the-grid hikes that lead to beautiful waterfalls can be found near Stanley, and both can easily be explored in the same day.

I'm no stranger to the Stanley area. I've been camping and kayaking in the area for years, and it's hands down my favorite place to visit in the state. Two spots I haven't yet had the chance to check out are located within just a few minutes drive from the town, and are apparently easy hikes with huge visual rewards.

Bridalveil Falls and Lady Face Falls are both just a 150 mile (3 hour) drive north from Twin Falls. They are known to be two of the more hidden falls in this region of the state. Bridalveil Falls from Stanley Lake is apparently the less strenuous of the two hikes, at a distance of approximately seven miles (out and back). Lady Face Falls is a lower elevation hike, and is just over five miles of walking. It is also said to be a bit more difficult to locate, but nothing that's too hard or dangerous. Both offer stunning views, and don't tend to be over-crowded, according to alltrails.com.

A YouTube upload from September of 2020 gives those planning to visit these landmarks a great visual guide on how to locate both waterfalls. The hikes are relatively flat, and would be suitable for most visitors.

I hope this has opened your eyes to a couple of spots in the area that you haven't yet visited. You'll have to drop us a line and tell us what you thought of the trips should you go. Happy trails!

Ernest Hemingway Tour, Sun Valley ID

Best Places To Kayak Withing 150 Miles Of Twin Falls

20 Signs You're Probably Ignoring At Centennial Park