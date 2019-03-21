Holy Crap, There Is a ‘Deadwood’ Movie Trailer

Deadwood: The Movie . It’s been talked about for years. And it’s been officially happening for a while. But I will admit I did not think I would ever actually see it, even after they announced it was being made, even after they showed pictures from the set, until right now, when I watched the first trailer for the film. Here it is:

Aaaaaaaaaaaaa it looks so gooooooooooooooood.

(Sorry, just a little excited. I’m better now.)

If you haven’t watched Deadwood , about the comings and goings in the South Dakota town in the 1870s, better start your binge now; you’ve got three seasons and 36 episodes to get through before the movie premieres. (And trust me, it is worth it.) Much of the original cast is back for the movie, which will apparently continue the characters’ stories years later — so if you want to watch the new Deadwood you’d better be familiar with the old one.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought. Starring Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, and Molly Parker.

Deadwood: The Movie premieres on HBO on May 31.