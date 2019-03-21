Twin Falls Again Ignored By Best Place To Live List

Twin Falls can’t seem to crack these lists . Boise is at Number one. Idaho Falls and Moscow made the grade. A smattering of cities in neighboring states made the hot 100, including Great Falls and Helena in Montana. I’d vote for Helena as well but it’s much smaller than Twin Falls and the street grid was designed by a kindergarten student finger painting.

But here's the rub. Fairbanks, Alaska and Buffalo, New York made the list.

Ogden is on the list but far below Idaho Falls. Look, I’ve visited those two cities. Some streets in Idaho Falls are what I would call “quaint”. Some. Ogden has a massive air museum, train museum, gun museum and car museum. It’s also a short jaunt to activities in Salt Lake City.

What gives with these lists? Who gets surveyed? Are they all millennials?

Let me tell you something about growing older. I don’t do clubbing. Not interested in sports bars and generally find I like cooking at home. Across the street is a giant gash in the soil. Six-hundred feet from my front door is a drop of 500 feet over a cliff. Oh, and just upriver, waterfalls. Three of them in two locations, although. Admittedly one of the two is called Twin and its single. Maybe single is the key. Younger folks may feel the dating scene is sparse.

