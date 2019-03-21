Hemp legalization is increasingly likely in Idaho. The product is useful for building projects, clothing and any number of industrial products. Wyoming’s Governor signed a hemp legalization bill last week. Unlike marijuana, hemp doesn’t carry the concentration of the drug that gets users high.

It still smells like marijuana to a police dog, which raises some questions from law enforcement. The state Sheriff’s Association is already sounding an alarm about the possibility testing labs will be overwhelmed trying to determine the difference. It could render the dogs useless. Some of the animals have cost their offices in excess of 20-thousand dollars.

Sgt. Ken Mencl is a spokesman for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. He joined Newsradio 1310 KLIX for a discussion on several issues. The last few minutes centered on the possibility legalized hemp leads to legalization of its stronger cousin. And marijuana is getting radically more potent and causing some serious health issues for people who smoke dope. You can listen to the portion of the conversation below: