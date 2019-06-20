How A Supreme Court Ruling Impacts These Idaho Monuments

The Supreme Court of the United States is saving a war memorial near the nation’s capital. In a 7-2 ruling, which means some court liberals sided with conservatives, the Bladensburg Cross will stand. An atheist group claimed it established a state religion on public property. The court majority instead called the cross a symbol of sacrifice.

It was erected by Gold Star families and the American Legion to honor local dead from World War One.

This is an argument you might not be able to make when it comes to 10 Commandments monuments. If you recall, it didn’t work in Alabama and, yet. I know of at least two Commandments monuments in Idaho. One is on public property. I believe it’s also the case with the second. And I believe we’ve not seen many challenges because I don’t think militant atheists travel Idaho’s back roads, however.

These people are relentless and always looking to impose their views on others. Even when they claim you’re forcing your views on them. They’re not only godless, they’re hypocrites.