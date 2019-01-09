TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The city of Twin Falls will be asking the public to share their thoughts at several public meetings on a proposal to go smoke free. According to the city, the proposed ordinance would require all businesses and public places to be smokeless. A series of public input and listening sessions have been scheduled for January 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Twin Falls City Hall and a second session on February 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library . Presentations will be hosted by the organization Smoke Free Idaho during both events.