TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department is working to expand the state's electric vehicle charging grid and is asking the public for input. ITD is working with the Department of Environmental Quality along with the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources on developing the network of public electric vehicle (EV) charging locations across the state. A series of meetings have been scheduled, including Twin Falls. ITD is asking people for their input at the College of Southern Idaho on Tuesday, June 21, at 12 noon in the Human Services Building room 150. You can see the list of other meetings HERE or provide online input. The state agencies will then use the information and other data collected to pick appropriate locations. The effort is part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program set up by the Federal Highway Administration to help states with funding for EV charging locations.

Get our free mobile app