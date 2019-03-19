How Much Innovation Is Happening In Idaho?

Idaho isn't just potatoes, dairy farms, and Napoleon Dynamite. Idaho has been the birthplace and home to famous athletes like NFL quarterback Jake Plummer and Olympic skier Picabo Street. Idaho is also where many world known actors, actresses, and even politicians were born . Sarah Palin was born in Sandpoint and actor Aaron Paul is from Emmett. There are also a few great minds that have called Idaho home. Ernest Hemmingway lived in Ketchum and Philo T. Farnsworth hails from Rigby and invented the television!

But, all of that is in the past. What is Idaho doing now to make a name for itself? According to Wallethub, Idaho is not really good or bad at innovation right now. Out of the 50 United States (and the District of Columbia) Idaho is ranked at number 23. That's really as lukewarm as you can get. We have a pretty great history but we aren't coming up with anything new and our schools aren't outstanding. They ranked us based on STEM jobs, school math and science grades, and the number of tech companies. They also judge us based on our average internet speeds. Those speeds are slow by the way.

Good news: we aren't all country bumpkins like Mississippi, Louisiana, and West Virginia. They ranked at the bottom of the list. Bad news: we got beat on the list by New Jersey. Gross.

