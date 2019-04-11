How to Stop Ticks From Biting Your Kids & Pets

It's tick season, baby! Ticks suck! (Literally!)

Here's some tips to keep you and your children (especially the four-legged ones) tick free!

  • Avoid tall grass
  • Tuck pant legs into socks
  • Use DEET spray
  • Check your dog(s) daily for ticks
  • If you contract "tick paralysis" just remove the tick within 24 hours
  • Wear light-colored clothing
  • Walk in the center of the trail

If the tick starts to talk with a thick accent and bites with fangs, that's actually a vampire.

For vampires, you'll need:

    • Crucifix
    • Holy water
    • Silver bullet
    • Garlic
    • Stake (& hammer)

Keep your blood safe and inside your body this summer.

