How to Stop Ticks From Biting Your Kids & Pets
It's tick season, baby! Ticks suck! (Literally!)
Here's some tips to keep you and your children (especially the four-legged ones) tick free!
- Avoid tall grass
- Tuck pant legs into socks
- Use DEET spray
- Check your dog(s) daily for ticks
- If you contract "tick paralysis" just remove the tick within 24 hours
- Wear light-colored clothing
- Walk in the center of the trail
If the tick starts to talk with a thick accent and bites with fangs, that's actually a vampire.
For vampires, you'll need:
- Crucifix
- Holy water
- Silver bullet
- Garlic
- Stake (& hammer)
Keep your blood safe and inside your body this summer.