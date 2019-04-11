How to Stop Ticks From Biting Your Kids & Pets

It's tick season, baby! Ticks suck! (Literally!)

Here's some tips to keep you and your children (especially the four-legged ones) tick free!

Avoid tall grass

Tuck pant legs into socks

Use DEET spray

Check your dog(s) daily for ticks

If you contract "tick paralysis" just remove the tick within 24 hours

Wear light-colored clothing

Walk in the center of the trail

If the tick starts to talk with a thick accent and bites with fangs, that's actually a vampire.

For vampires, you'll need:

Crucifix



Holy water



Silver bullet



Garlic



Stake (& hammer)

Keep your blood safe and inside your body this summer.