How to Protect Yourself if Exposed to Coronavirus

There was SARS, flesh eating bacteria and the threat of pit bulls with AIDS. Every couple of years the media stumbles upon a story and tells us it’s only a matter of weeks until humanity is wiped from the globe. We’re told if we lock ourselves in a bunker for six months we could possibly avoid the worst. Sounds like the script from a lot of popular sci-fi flicks. And when you emerge, you’re forced to repopulate the planet.

No wonder those fantasies are so popular. If you fantasize you’re among the survivors.

They would almost be in a full panic, even though they lived in a rural community thousands of miles away from the disease of the week.

I had family members who feared they would be exposed to every flesh eating bacteria they saw on television news. They would almost be in a full panic, even though they lived in a rural community thousands of miles away from the disease of the week.

We do live in a time when jet travel can clearly spread disease unlike anything we saw in previous centuries, however. We also have something medieval peasants lacked. Scientific medicine. The United States is far ahead of most of the world when it comes to response and treatment.

The latest coronavirus from China isn’t likely apocalyptic.

Business Insider has some tips at this link and most you already know. Washing hands is an excellent way to start. Frequently wash your hands.

Here’s another: Don’t go to China if you don’t have urgent business in the country. Also, the masks are useless. And I had plans to see the Forbidden City on St. Valentine’s Day! Guess it’s now next year. Unless I’m mauled by insects carrying a deadly plague from deep space.