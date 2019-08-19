How To Share Your 2 Cents On Idaho Common Core

The newspaper types call it partial Common Core. They’re referring to the school standards adopted when “Butch” Otter was Governor. One writer even labeled it a hybrid system. I hope this isn’t like being a little bit pregnant.

I was early on an agnostic on Common Core. Many Americans believe we need tougher standards if we want our kids to compete in a global economy.

My sister is a schoolteacher. When the new standards were first proposed she told me many of the concerns from radio callers were unfounded. Then she went back to work and discovered Common Core was an albatross around the necks of teachers. It was part of her journey from liberal Democrat to conservative Republican.

On Wednesday night, August 21st, parents from the Magic Valley will get an opportunity to vent before the Idaho education establishment. The hearing begins just after 6 o’clock in the evening. The location is room 108 of the Hepworth Building at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI).

The meetings weren’t the idea of the Department of Education. Instead it’s a response to public demand. Parents in several counties signed petitions asking for redress.

In a newsletter, State Representative Heather Scott explains some of the regions where signatures were heaviest won’t be getting local hearings. She suggests if you can’t attend because of distance, instead you telephone the Department of Education at 208-332-1582. Or telephone the office of Superintendent of Public Instruction at 208-332-6800.

Oh, and please remember you can get your concerns across in a polite manner.