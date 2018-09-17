Hurricane Florence Or A Tuesday In Southern Idaho

Hurricane Florence caused some major damage this weekend. There is no doubt about it. Thankfully, it wasn't nearly as severe as predicted, nor as severe as this weatherman portrays.

This is probably the best over dramatization of weather since the reporter in a canoe on the Today's Show . But this is pretty great.

During this shot the winds were reported at 35 MPH with gusts up to 75 MPH. I am pretty sure we call that a Tuesday in Southern Idaho. The best part is the camera man zooms out so he can catch the locals just strolling by. This has gone viral and he is getting bashed by the locals. Check out these parodies.

