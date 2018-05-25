UPDATE: I-84 Crash Blocks Lane in Jerome County

UPDATE : Authorities say that around 4:30 on Friday, Idaho State Police officers investigated a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 at milepost 195.

Rupert resident Andrew Birdsong, 35, was traveling westbound in a semi, pulling a single trailer, according to ISP, when the vehicle lost a tire, crossed the median and collided with a Buick Enclave traveling eastbound, driven by 45-year-old Brenda Clemons of Melba.

The eastbound lanes were blocked for just under 90 minutes. All occupants were wearing their seat belts, ISP said.

Original story

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – A lane is blocked near milepost 195.5 on Interstate 84 due to a crash in the eastbound lanes.

According to Idaho State Police at about 4:45 p.m. Friday, the left lane was blocked. More information will be posted as it becomes available.