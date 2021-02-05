I Had To Take 2 Trips To This Twin Falls Comics Store On Thursday

Already pressed for time on Thursday, I took a short cut on Fillmore Street in Twin Falls and passed a comic book store I realized I hadn't checked out in a long time. Lesson learned, and I mean that as a compliment.

Scramble City Comics, located at 561 Fillmore Street, made me late for work Thursday. I don't blame owner Joel Isenberg, as he was just doing his job and manning the front counter. It's amazing how time flies when you're wandering the isles of a comic book store. I had to go back after work to complete my purchase.

I am a collector. I collect sports memorabilia, news papers, records and comic books mainly. One of my greatest joys in life was taking my daughter to the local comic book store on Sundays, and watching her spend time turning pages. While her interest in collecting only lasted a couple of years, she did manage to accumulate a decent assortment.

One of the items I often look for at these stores are Funko characters, more accurately, of the classic rock genre. I have assembled what might be the greatest Funko supergroup of all time, which is made up of Billy Gibbons, James Hetfield, Peter Chris, Rick James, Vince Neil, Mick Mars, "Eddie" (the Iron Maiden mascot), and now--thanks to Scramble City Comics-- Alice Cooper. I also picked a Mandalorian Funko, complete with "Grogu."

Greg Jannetta

It was great chatting with Joel, and if you haven't stopped in for a while, quit being a stranger. Just expect to be there awhile. To chat with Joel, or see about placing an order, call 208-613-5979.

Scramble City Comics In Twin Falls