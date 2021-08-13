Twin Falls ID Comic Book Store Hosts ‘Magic The Gathering’ Games

Twin Falls' longest operating collectibles and comic book store recently moved into a new, much larger space. The new shop is all set up, and even offers a private room in the back to host "Magic The Gathering" games on Saturday nights.

Joel Isenberg has owned Scramble City Comics in Twin Falls for several years. He recently moved himself, and his impressive inventory, from the old location at 561 Fillmore Street, to his new 684 Blue Lakes Boulevard space. Scramble City Comics is now located just behind the Arctic Circle fast food restaurant.

I have been a collector for more than 30 years. Comic books, sports cards and memorabilia, figurines, newspapers, records and radios are all items I've accumulated since I started collecting in the early-eighties. While I don't own anything specifically rare or valuable, it's all very meaningful to me.

Joel uses the Scramble City Comics' Facebook page to keep his followers and customers updated on new release days, in-store events such as Free Comic Book Day, and of course unique items he gets in that he just can't wait to show his fellow community members.

For those that have old comics, or other rare items you want looked at and appraised, Joel is always happy to spend some time chatting with you. I've paid the new shop a visit a time or two, and he's usually either always on the phone or helping an in-store customer. He has yet to steer me wrong, and is as knowledgeable as they come.

