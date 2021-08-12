MOVED: Visit New Twin Falls ID Comic Book Shop Sat & Get One Free

The owner of Twin Falls' longest operating comic book and memorabilia store has moved his business from Fillmore Street to Blue Lakes Boulevard. I had a chance to check out the new shop Wednesday afternoon, and learned they are hosting a Free Comic Day this Saturday, August 14.

Watching Joel Isenberg behind the counter of his new store, at 684 Blue Lakes Boulevard (behind the Arctic Circle), is a thing of beauty. He's owned Scramble City Comics for years, and recently finished getting set up at his new location. I was a frequent visitor to his old shop at 561 Fillmore Street, and always enjoyed chatting with him about collecting.

Joel is hard not to like. He's friendly and honest, and extremely passionate about the business. Prior to his recent move, I had last stopped into Scramble City Comics in February, and snatched up a Dune comic book, along with a Mandalorian and Alice Cooper Funko Pop.

My years of collecting is what my wife finds most attractive about me. She's never told me that, but I can tell. I snapped some pictures in the new store, and watched Joel as he took his time going over some old comics with some shoppers. It was poetry in motion to a collector.

Every Saturday night, they host friendly games of Magic The Gathering, from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. Stop in this Saturday and get a free comic book on Joel. To check on an item, inquire about ordering, or for any questions, call Scramble City Comics, at 208-944-0547.

Joel Isenberg helping customers at his new shop. Greg Jannetta

Scramble City Comics back room. Joel hosts Magic the Gathering games every Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M. Greg Jannetta

Greg Jannetta

Scramble City Comics new Twin Falls' location, behind the Arctic Circle, at 684 Blue Lakes BLVD North. Greg Jannetta

Twin Falls Townies - 2021

7 Hidden Gem Locations In Twin Falls

What Was There In Twin Falls